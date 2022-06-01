Popular Singer KK Passes Away Performing Live In Kolkata

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath is no more… He breathed his last at the age of 53 and passed away while performing live in Kolkata at an event in the night! This unfortunate and tragic news shocked the music and Bollywood industry. He reportedly fell sick after his performance after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata and then he was rushed to a Calcutta Medical Research Institute at around 10:30 pm. But doctors declared him dead and made all his fans go shell shocked! According to the sources, as soon as he performed his last song, "Ye Pal…" he left the stage and collapsed in his room.



This legendary singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy and two children son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. This versatile singer was born on August 23, 1968 and served the film industry for almost 3 decades. He recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali and in other languages too.

His best crooning's are: 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Zara sa', 'Dil Ibaadat', love anthem 'Pehla Pela Pyaar', 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'. His first album 'Pal' came out in 1999 and he had a great career!

Just a couple of hours before he passed away, KK dropped a post on his Instagram page and treated all his fans…

He is seen performing live on the stage… He also wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all #KKLive #KKTeam Photo curtesy @shubbs_b".

Soon after this news broke out, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji also mourned for the loss of this great singer and expressed the grief through his Twitter page…

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Even many of his friends from the music industry and actors from all over the country are mourning for the loss of this iconic singer!

RIP KK…