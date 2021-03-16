Potential Blockbusters in 2021 Will Draw Audiences Back to Theatres: Anand Pandit  

Veteran producer Anand Pandit says, the slew of big ticket films slated for a theatrical release in 2021, has generated a feeling of positivity and hope in the film industry. He states, "The pandemic is not over but the industry has dealt with it the only way, it knows how. By making sure that the show goes on and so it will this year. We are all relieved and also hope that the audience will welcome these releases including my own film 'Chehre' in theatres."

A healthy box-office will spur more creative activity and improve the financial health of the industry including that of the exhibitors who took an enormous hit during the pandemic, he says. Pandit's much awaited production 'Chehre' will release on April 9 and he says, "It has been a long journey to this point but am happy that all the work and passion invested by the cast and the crew, including Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will finally be appreciated by the audience."

Apart from 'Chehre,' big-budget theatrical releases this year include 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on April 23, 'Radhe' on May 13, 'Bellbottom' on May 28, '83' on June 4, 'Shamshera' on June 25, 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' on July 30 and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' during Christmas. Pandit concludes, "I hope and so does the industry that we can all come together and relive the excitement of watching a blockbuster on the big screen and hopefully, we will be able to do so, with all the precautions in place of course."