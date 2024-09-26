Pottel Team eleases Ferocious Poster for Ajay’s Birthday

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming rustic action entertainer Pottel have extended birthday wishes to actor Ajay with a powerful new poster. In the striking image, Ajay is portrayed in a fierce avatar, sitting on a jeep in a shirt and lungi, exuding intensity with his salt-and-pepper look.

Directed by Sahit Mothkhuri, Pottel stars Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles, with Ajay playing a crucial and commanding character. The film, produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of NISA Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, is slated for a Dussehra release. It has already garnered attention through its posters, hit songs, and teaser.

Pottel promises to deliver an impactful message on the importance of education, with music by Shekar Chandra and cinematography by Monish Bhupathi Raju. The cast includes Priyanka Sharma, Thanasvi Chowdary, Noel Sean, and others, adding to the anticipation for this action-packed release.