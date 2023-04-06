Powerful ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Is Out From Teja Sajja And Prashant Varma’s ‘Hanu-Man’

Today being auspicious Hanuman Jayanthi, the makers of Teja Sajja and Prashant Varma's 'Hanu-Man' movie promised to deliver the most powerful chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Being Tollywood first superhero movie based on the powers of Lord Hanuman, it is the perfect occasion to drop this song. The movie will showcase young actor Teja as Hanumanthu, who holds the power of Lord Hanuman while Vinay will be seen as the antagonist.

Along with the makers, even Teja also shared the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video of Hanuman Chalisa chanting, he also wrote, "Let's bring out the SuperHeroes in us with the holy Hanuman Chalisa. Full Volume https://youtube.com/watch?v=jnzxuMXgMLY Jai Sree Ram #HappyHanumanjanmotsav. A @PrasanthVarma film @Primeshowtweets @TipsOfficial @Actor_Amritha @varusarath5 @VinayRai1809 @Niran_Reddy @GowrahariK @Chaitanyaniran @AsrinReddy".

Along with the powerful chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, the video also showcased a few glimpses of Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu… It is all awesome!

Going with the earlier released teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his 'Gadha'. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay's awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi's attire as a bride and Amrita's classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

Casting Details:

• Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu

• Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma

• Vinay Rai as Michael

• Vennela Kishore

• Satya

• Getup Srinu

• Raj Deepak Shetty

• Bhanu Prakash

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!