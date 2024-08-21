Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ OTT Release Date Announced

The highly anticipated movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring Pan India superstar Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to entertain fans once again—this time through OTT platforms. Following its blockbuster success at the box office, where it grossed over Rs. 1000 crores, the sci-fi epic is now gearing up for its digital debut.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves in theaters with its grand visuals, stellar performances, and compelling storyline. As of August 15, the film has completed 50 days in theaters and continues to run in select cinemas. Its ongoing success has kept audiences engaged, but for those who missed it on the big screen, the OTT release is eagerly awaited.

The official announcement on Kalki 2898 AD's OTT release date has finally arrived. Initially rumored to be streaming from August 23, the film will now be available a day earlier. Fans can start watching ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on OTT from August 22, 2024.

https://x.com/NetflixIndia/status/1825427480250859951

The digital streaming rights for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have been acquired by two major platforms. Amazon Prime Video will stream the movie in multiple languages, catering to a wide audience across India and beyond. Meanwhile, Netflix has secured the rights to the Hindi version of the film, making it exclusively available on their platform and easily accessible to the vast Hindi-speaking audience.

Both platforms have officially announced the OTT release, and promotional posters have been shared on social media to build excitement. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ offers a unique blend of science fiction and mythology, set in a futuristic world with stunning visuals and a powerful storyline.