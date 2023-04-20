Prabhas Likely to Grace the Pre-Release Event of Agent

The highly anticipated pan-Indian spy thriller "Agent," starring Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya, is set to hit theaters on April 28, 2023. Directed by the stylish filmmaker Surender Reddy, the movie features the Mollywood Megastar Mammootty in a significant role.

According to social media buzz, the pan-Indian star Prabhas may attend the pre-release event of "Agent," which is rumored to take place in Hyderabad on April 23, 2023. However, an official confirmation from the team is still pending. If Prabhas does grace the event, it would be a huge boost for the film.

Produced on a massive scale by AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, "Agent" has Hiphop Tamizha as the music director. Stay tuned to this space for more exciting updates.