Live
- Why Twicsy Reigns as the Best Site for Instagram Followers
- Kerala HC to register new case to safeguard secrecy in Sabarimala gold theft probe
- Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held on Oct 22
- Rajasthan: Mysterious explosion at factory near India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
- Diwali 2025 Goes Digital: Create Stunning AI Festive Portraits
- Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’
- Post-Diwali smog chokes NCR: Jind, Dharuhera, Bahadurgarh among India’s most polluted cities; Delhi in ‘very poor’ category
- First e-bus manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, Kotputli-Behror soon
- CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit postponed due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
- BJP to challenge K'taka govt’s move to withdraw cases against cow smugglers
Prabhas’ next with Hanu Raghavapudi promises an epic war saga
Rebel Star Prabhas, riding high on the massive success of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for his next grand Pan-India spectacle directed by...
Rebel Star Prabhas, riding high on the massive success of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for his next grand Pan-India spectacle directed by the visionary Hanu Raghavapudi. Titled #PrabhasHanu, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
The makers unveiled a powerful concept poster on the occasion of Diwali, featuring an array of rifles forming a striking war-like formation. At the center stands Prabhas’ commanding silhouette, symbolizing a lone warrior ready for battle. A Sanskrit verse inscribed on the poster — “He is the Pardha who conquered the Padmavyuha” — alludes to Arjuna from the Mahabharata, hinting at the protagonist’s indomitable spirit and the challenges that lie ahead.
The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Bhanu Chandar in key roles, with Imanvi playing the female lead opposite Prabhas.
Adding to the excitement, the team announced that “Decryption Begins on October 22,” teasing a major reveal ahead of Prabhas’ birthday. With ace cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, and top-tier production design, #PrabhasHanu promises to be a cinematic spectacle unlike any other.