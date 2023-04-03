Prabhas praising Nani's 'Dasara

The latest release of Natural Star Nani, "Dasara," is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Dia fame Deekshith Shetty also played a crucial role in the movie.

Recently, Superstar Mahesh Babu praised the film, and now PAN India star Prabhas has expressed his admiration for the flick. Prabhas took to his Instagram story and conveyed his love for Dasara while congratulating Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and director Srikanth Odela. He also praised the entire team for their excellent work and added that more movies like Dasara should be made.

SLV Cinemas produced this rural drama, with Santosh Narayanan composing the music. In addition to Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Deekshith Shetty, the film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Poorna in important roles.



