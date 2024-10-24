Prabhas Unveils Motion Poster for ‘The Raja Saab’ on His 45th Birthday

Prabhas, who celebrated his 45th birthday on October 23, surprised fans with the release of the motion poster for his upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab.’ The poster presents Prabhas in a commanding royal look, with a salt-and-pepper hairstyle and a cigar in hand, exuding mystery and power. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, a date previously occupied by Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale’ for Grown-ups, which has now been delayed.

The motion poster teases an eerie atmosphere, with Prabhas seated on a throne carved with haunting faces, adding a supernatural edge to the visuals. His intense gaze and regal posture, combined with a black kurta, pyjama, and blue velvet shrug, have left fans eager for more.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Chills and thrills await. Catch you in cinemas on April 10, 2025!" This teaser confirms the long-standing rumors that The Raja Saab blends elements of horror with family drama, setting high expectations for a unique cinematic experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihO4EGhUS_4

Directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ boasts a stellar cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and more. With a budget of Rs 400 crore, the film is being produced by People Media Factory and is expected to be a visual spectacle.

Currently in production, the film has already generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. ‘The Raja Saab’ promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, adding another blockbuster to Prabhas’ career.