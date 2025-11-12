Prabhas Wraps Up The Raja Saab Shoot; Director Maruthi Shares Heartfelt Message

Prabhas Completes Shooting for The Raja Saab

Director Maruthi posted a message on X (Twitter).

He said that Prabhas has finished shooting for his new film, The Raja Saab.

Maruthi wrote that Prabhas started his film career 23 years ago.

On the same date, he has now completed this movie.

He said it feels special and emotional for him.

Maruthi said he feels thankful and lucky to work with Prabhas.

He promised that The Raja Saab will be full of energy and excitement.

He also said that fans will love it and there are more celebrations ahead for “Rebel God” fans.

Fans reacted with love and joy to this update.

They said it is a big moment in Prabhas’s career.

The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited movies of Prabhas.

People are excited to see him in a new and different role.