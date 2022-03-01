Prabhas’s Adipurush Will Be Released On This Date

After the blockbuster success of the Baahubali series, Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas turned into a Pan-Indian star and bagged a few interesting and prestigious projects to his kitty. Out of Adipurush, Project K, Radhe Shyam and Salaar, Om Raut's directorial, Adipurush is all creating noise on social media as the makers of this movie unveiled the release date on the occasion of Shivaratri…



Even Prabhas also shared a new poster of this movie and unveiled the release date treating all his fans… Take a look!

This movie will be out on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…The movie will be released in 3D and have Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead actors.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "PRABHAS - SAIF: 'ADIPURUSH' TO ARRIVE IN 2023... On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, Team #Adipurush #3D - starring #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh - confirms a new release date: In *cinemas* [Thu] 12 Jan 2023 #Sankranthi... Directed by #OmRaut."

Speaking about this Adipurush, it is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to Sita's role, B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon is roped in to play this prestigious role while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Well, Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar, Project K and Radhe Shyam movies… All these are prestigious projects and are being helmed by ace filmmakers. Radhe Shyam movie is all set to release this month itself and will showcase a unique and beautiful love story of the lead actors Vikramaditya and Perna.

It will hit the theatres on 11th March, 2022 worldwide…