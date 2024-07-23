  • Menu
Pragya Jaiswal as freshly cut mosambi

Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads with her latest Instagram post, embracing summer chic in a vibrant neon ensemble

Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads with her latest Instagram post, embracing summer chic in a vibrant neon ensemble. The actress shines in a neon green crop top paired with a matching mini skirt, exuding a fresh and lively summer vibe.


Her radiant smile perfectly complements the eye-catching outfit, making her look even more striking. Pragya's playful yet chic style in this neon attire is winning hearts all over social media.


In her post, Pragya captioned the photo "freshly cut mosambi," aligning her refreshing outfit with the zesty vibe of the citrus fruit. This bold fashion choice showcases her impeccable style and has garnered widespread admiration. Pragya Jaiswal’s neon look is definitely a fashion highlight, setting a trend for a vibrant and playful summer wardrobe.

