Prakash Raj Clears the Air About Betting App Ad Controversy

Popular actor Prakash Raj addresses the controversy surrounding his past promotion of a betting app, explaining his decision to end the contract and take legal action against the unauthorized use of the ad.

Actor Prakash Raj recently addressed the controversy surrounding his past involvement in promoting a betting app.

He explained that in 2016, he had done an advertisement for the app, believing the message was true at the time. However, he quickly realized it was a mistake and chose not to extend his contract in 2017.

Prakash Raj stated that he no longer works with any gaming apps. After the company was sold in 2021, his old ad was reused on social media without his consent, leading him to send a legal notice.

He clarified that he had not received any updates from the police but is prepared to explain the situation if necessary.

