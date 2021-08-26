Prakash Raj gets married again!

Prakash Raj is a versatile actor in South film industry. After acting in Vakeel Saab, he is currently busy with multiple projects. Very soon, Prakash Raj will contest as a president for the Movie Artists Association too.

Meanwhile, he celebrated his wedding anniversary with Pony Verma on Tuesday. During the wedding celebrations, Prakash got married to Pony again on the request of their son Vedanth. Prakash Raj shared the pictures and wrote the same on social media.

Posting the pictures, Prakash Raj wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss"

Earlier in the day, sharing a picture with his wife, the actor wrote, "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night" .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj"

