Prakash Raj slams Bollywood's silence, calls for artists to speak out

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his candid political cmmentary, has once again ignited a firestorm with his latest remarks criticizing Bollywood celebrities for staying silent on pressing national issues. In a recent interview, Raj expressed disappointment over the film industry's reluctance to speak out, especially in times when freedom of expression is under threat.

Taking a bold stand, Raj stated that half the industry is "sold out" while the rest are "afraid to speak" due to a lack of courage. Recounting a personal exchange, he shared how a friend once told him, “You have the strength to speak, but not everyone does.” Raj responded by saying, “I understand, but I cannot forgive. When history is written, even those who committed crimes may be forgiven—but not those who remained silent.”

The actor emphasized that it is the responsibility of filmmakers and artists to voice dissent when governments attempt to suppress dialogue. “Powerful regimes aim to kill the conversation. But we are creators. We must not let that happen,” he asserted.

Raj also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the ban on Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film was pulled following the Pahalgam attack, but Raj condemned the move, arguing that films should not be banned unless they promote something as severe as child abuse or pornography.

His statements quickly went viral, sparking heated online debates. While many applauded his bravery, others criticized his blanket condemnation of industry peers. Nevertheless, Prakash Raj remains undeterred, continuing to use his platform to demand accountability and uphold the right to free speech.

In a time when silence often overshadows solidarity, Raj’s fiery words serve as a stark reminder of the power—and responsibility—artists hold in shaping public discourse.