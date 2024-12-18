Prasad Behara Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

Live
Highlights
YouTuber Prasad Behara has been arrested by Jubilee Hills police following allegations of sexual harassment.
Hyderabad: YouTuber Prasad Behara has been arrested by Jubilee Hills police following allegations of sexual harassment. The complaint was filed by a web series actress, who accused him of inappropriate behavior over the past few months.
The actress alleged that Prasad Behara had been harassing her sexually and even touched her inappropriately during a shooting session. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Behara and have sent him to remand. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
