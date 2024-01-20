Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Gandhi’ begins shooting in Gujarat

The upcoming series "Gandhi," starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, has commenced filming in Gujarat. Directed by Hansal Mehta, known for "Aligarh" and "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," the series is a biopic based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. This marks the third collaboration between Pratik and Hansal Mehta.

The series aims to capture the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi and is set to be an international production, shot across various Indian and foreign locations. It is expected to have multiple seasons and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

Hansal Mehta has been receiving acclaim for his recent projects, including the Netflix series "Scoop" and SonyLIV's "Scam 2003," which is a sequel to "Scam 1992." His next project, "The Buckingham Murders," features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.