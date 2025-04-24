  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Premante’ Completes Thrilling Schedule

Premante’ Completes Thrilling Schedule
x
Highlights

Priyadarshi, Rana Daggubati, Janhvi Narang, and Pushkur Ram Mohan Rao are entertaining with an exciting lineup in the crazy collaboration film...

Priyadarshi, Rana Daggubati, Janhvi Narang, and Pushkur Ram Mohan Rao are entertaining with an exciting lineup in the crazy collaboration film ‘Premante’. "Thrill – You will get it" is the tagline. Talented actor Anandi and popular anchor Suma Kanakala are playing key roles in this film.

This project marks the directorial debut of Navneet Sriram. It is Janhvi Narang's first production venture after being recognized as the recipient of the prestigious Times Power Woman 2024 award.

The film has recently completed its thrilling schedule. This phase, which featured the main cast, included the shooting of several crucial scenes.

With the blessings of Narayan Das Narang, the film is being produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP) and is presented by Spirit Media. ‘Premante’ is set to offer an exciting cinematic experience.

Talented technicians are working on this film. Vishwanath Reddy is handling the cinematography, Leon James is composing the music, and Anwar Ali is the editor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick