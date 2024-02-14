Prerna V Arora to Unveil Next OTT Project Starring Nidhhi Agerwal: First Look and Title Reveal on February 24th

Prerna V Arora, recognised for her trailblazing storytelling and impactful cinematic ventures, is all set to rupture the OTT space with her next. Nidhhi Agerwal, a renowned face in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema shall take the center stage in this film.

Sharing further details about this groundbreaking move, Prerna added, I've always focused on creating pan-India theatrical films since the beginning of my career, as that's how I perceive cinema, business, and the industry as a whole. However, in recent years, watching web series has sparked my curiosity and excitement about this new form of storytelling. I've always been deeply passionate about films, so exploring OTT platforms was a natural progression for me. Unlike traditional theaters that often feature big, mainstream films, OTT platforms offer a diverse array of content, showcasing different stories and subjects from around the world.

This diversity intrigued me, and I felt compelled to explore this new avenue of storytelling. That's why I decided to venture into producing an OTT film alongside my theatrical projects. I couldn't be more thrilled about this dual journey. It's both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase unique narratives and rediscover myself as a producer. The content available on platforms like Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio, and other international platforms is truly exciting.

The freedom and the challenge of breaking new ground in storytelling are exhilarating. Now, after gaining valuable insights, I'm committed to collaborating with the biggest OTT platforms to deliver films and experiences that they can be truly proud of. Unlike others who merely exploit these platforms, my goal is to create content that not only makes everyone proud but also thrives in the business aspect. I'm eagerly anticipating this change and looking forward to producing compelling content for both theatrical releases and OTT platforms.

Niddhi further shared, I was eagerly waiting for a script that sparked my interest and Prerna's film just hit all the right notes. Really thrilled to explore the OTT space with this one.

The highly anticipated OTT film, which marks the debut of NidhhiAgrewal is produced by Prerna V Arora’s SKG Entertainment along with UJS Studios, and is all set to unveil its first look on 24th February.

On the other hand, Prerna, known for iconic films like Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, Padman, Pari, has already created a stir with her next, a Telugu-Hindi tale, Hero Heeroine due to its unique storyline.