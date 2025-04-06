‘Priyamara’ from ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ is a melodic celebration of love

Pradeep Machiraju’s rural romantic entertainer Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is all set to bring wholesome entertainment to theatres this summer. Slated for release on April 11, the film is directed by the duo Nitin–Bharath and stars popular influencer-turned-actress Deepika Pilli as the female lead. The movie is backed by Monks & Monkeys, with Radhan composing the music.

The musical promotions are in full swing, and after the rousing success of three songs, the makers have unveiled the fourth single, Priyamara. The song is a melodic celebration of love, brought to life by Radhan’s magical composition and rich orchestration. Sarath Santhosh and Lipsika Bhasyam lend their soulful voices to the track, adding an emotional depth that enhances its charm.

Lyricist Rakendu Mouli perfectly captures the sweetness of budding romance between Pradeep and Deepika, while Yash Master’s choreography gracefully showcases their on-screen chemistry against stunning visuals.

Adding to the film’s appeal is a strong supporting cast, including comedy stalwarts Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu. Cinematography by MN Balreddy and crisp editing by Kodati Pavankalyan ensure a visually pleasing experience. The story and dialogues are penned by Sandeep Bolla, with Ashishteja Pulala handling production design.

The recently released trailer revealed the storyline and elevated expectations, hinting at a heartwarming rural drama with a generous dose of humor and emotion. With positive buzz around the songs and trailer, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is shaping up to be a summer hit.