Priyanka Chopra Congratulated Nita And Mukesh Ambani With A Heartfelt Note…

It is all known that Nita and Mukesh Ambani organized a grandeur two-day cultural event at their Jio Center, Mumbai. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch program was attended by many ace Bollywood stars and even a few Hollywood celebs too. Speaking about the event Nita said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality."

This is a complete dream come true moment for the celeb couple and they were successful in organizing the cultural programs on the day one and coming to day two the extravagant fashion museum completely made the audience go aww…

Even the global couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their presence on two days and looked awesome in their designer outfits. Both of them penned lovely notes and congratulated Nita and Mukesh on this special occasion…

Priyanka Chopra

Sharing the beautiful pics of the tonight, she wrote, "Date night and with my forever guy @nickjonas. Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me! Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion.

This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in.

Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team. Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design".

Along with unveiling the details of her day two outfit, Priyanka also penned a congratulatory note for Nita and Mukesh… She also danced with Ranveer on the stage and looked awesome rocked her performance too!

Pee Cee and Nick looked stylish on the day one too… Sharing this pic, Priyanka also wrote, "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

Even Nick also shared the pics of day one and wrote, "Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there."

Most of the Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh with his family, Aamir Khan with his family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara-Siddharth, Patralekha-Rajkummar, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajinikanth and a few other actors made their presence and turned it into a gala one!