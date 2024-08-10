Priyanka Chopra last day shoot at ‘The Bluff’ set starts with a ‘morning mask’

Priyanka Chopra, renowned for her versatility across Bollywood and Hollywood, has successfully completed the filming of her latest project, The Bluff, in Australia. The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, giving fans a sneak peek into the filming process. After an intense shooting schedule, Chopra is now ready to return home, with August 10, 2024, marking her final day on set. Her excitement about wrapping up the project and heading back home is something we can all relate to, especially on weekends.

In a light-hearted video, the Citadel star shared her enthusiasm while sporting a skincare sheet mask. She playfully commented, "Yes, this is my morning mask, no judgment. Last day at The Bluff today—exciting stuff—and going back home tomorrow. Yay!"

Chopra recently posted another video while traveling in her car, looking effortlessly chic in a beige and white-striped top. She opted for a nude makeup look, accessorized with gold jewelry, and styled her hair in a ponytail. As she focused the camera on her eyes, she teased her fans with a question: "New eye color for Citadel; what do you think?"

Fans are also buzzing about the latest updates regarding Citadel, the Amazon MGM series in which Chopra stars alongside Richard Madden. The second season has brought on board some exciting new cast members, including Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge, and Rahul Kohli. Dandridge, an acclaimed singer and actress, has gained recognition for her recent performance in A Little Night Music at the Pasadena Playhouse. Meanwhile, Kohli, known for his role in the CW series iZOMBIE, has also appeared in several of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix projects, such as The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The much-anticipated second season of Citadel is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing. Returning to their roles alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. As preparations get underway, fans eagerly await the next installment of the thrilling series.

With her dynamic career continuing to soar, Priyanka Chopra remains a global icon, captivating audiences with each new project she undertakes.