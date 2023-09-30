Priyanka Mohan enhances glamour dose

Priyanka Mohan, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, gained widespread recognition through roles in movies like “Doctor,” “Don,” and “Nani’s Gang Leader.” While her Instagram page typically showcases her in traditional looks, today marked a departure as she stunned her followers with glamorous pictures.



In the latest photos, Priyanka exudes a captivating aura, donning a striking yellow sleeveless crop top paired elegantly with matching pants. The ensemble not only accentuates her style but also highlights her fashion-forward approach. The addition of a heavy neckpiece adds a touch of opulence to the look, enhancing the overall glamour.

Her makeup is nothing short of perfection, featuring glossy accents that complement her radiant persona. The choice of a light pink lipstick adds a subtle yet chic finish to the entire ensemble. Priyanka Mohan undeniably radiates glamour in these pictures, showcasing a versatility that goes beyond her traditional looks.

Coming to the workfront, Priyanka will be seen in Dhanush’s prestigious project “Captain Miller” and she is also a part of Pawan Kalyan’s “They Call him OG.”