Producer Raj Kandukuri Launched Manamyi Teaser

Producer Raj Kandukuri Launched Manamyi Teaser
Highlights

Manmayi, a feel-good and emotional entertainer directed by Pulugu Ramakrishna Reddy teaser released today by acclaimed producer, Raj Kandukuri. The film stars Santosh Krishna, Vaishnavi Krishna, and Siju Menon as main leads. The filming has been completed and gearing up for release.

Raj Kandukuri shared his thoughts about Manmayi, stating, “After seeing the teaser and some stills, I am impressed by the film’s promising content. I wish the team all the best and hope Manmayi receives the support it deserves and achieves great success.”

Manmayi is produced under G2H Media banner, produced by Ramakrishna Reddy, Srihari Reddy, and Kiran Reddy. The event was graced by artists Nag Mahesh, Bollywood's Karan Singh, Jayant, and Yogi.

Director Pulugu Ramakrishna Reddy expressed his gratitude to Raj Kandukuri and the guests for supporting his film.

Actor Siju reflected on the film’s unique narrative, saying, “The story of Manmayi offers a fresh perspective on love. It’s a different kind of love story that will evoke a range of emotions, and I am excited for the audience to experience it.”

Producer Srihari Reddy said that the filming is completed and they are ready to release soon. The film's cast also includes Yogi Katri, Jayant, Nehal Gangawat, Mehboob Bhasha, Sirisha, Bhupathi, Sai, Kalki, Rajeshwari, and others.


