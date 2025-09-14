Producer Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji promises a gripping political thriller with ‘Bhadrakali’

After the success of Margan, actor Vijay Antony is returning to the big screen with another powerful project, Bhadrakali. Directed by Arun Prabhu, the film is being produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under Sarvanth Ram Creations and presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation along with Meera Vijay Antony. Marking Antony’s 25th film, Bhadrakali is slated for release on September 19 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Speaking at a press conference, producer Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji expressed confidence in the project, describing it as a landmark film. “Vijay Antony and I have always shared a strong bond. After the success of Margan, we are delighted to bring Bhadrakali. Arun Prabhu’s storytelling and vision are the backbone of this film, blending entertainment with thought-provoking elements,” he said.

When asked about the trailer hinting at a political angle, the producer clarified that while the film touches on political themes, the hero’s character is unique and unlike anything seen before. “This character is very fresh and different. Audiences will connect with it because it reflects issues in society,” he explained.

The film is also expected to benefit from its festive release. “Our distributors suggested that Dussehra and Navratri are the perfect seasons for Bhadrakali. Compared to Margan, we are expecting a 20% increase in theaters,” Jawvaji revealed.

Highlighting the strengths of the film, he added, “Every scene keeps the audience engaged. Vijay Antony has also composed the music, which has already created a buzz. The background score will elevate the film even further.”

Jawvaji also revealed that their collaboration with Vijay Antony will continue, with multiple projects in the pipeline, including Booki and a big-budget film with director Shashi of Beggar fame. On the Telugu front, their banner is gearing up to release Full Bottle starring Satyadev, expected to hit screens in November.

Summing up his excitement, the producer said, “Bhadrakali has turned out even better than we imagined. Within minutes, audiences will be drawn into its gripping narrative. We have supported the director’s vision without compromise, and this film will stand as a milestone in Vijay Antony’s career.”