Producer urges support for ‘Soothravakayam’ amid controversy surrounding lead actor

As Malayalam film Soothravakayam finds itself in the midst of controversy following actress Vincy Aloshious’s allegations of drug use and misconduct against her co-star Shine Tom Chacko, the film’s producer Srikanth Kandragula has stepped forward with an earnest plea to the public—focus on the film, not the controversy.

On Thursday, the makers released the first look poster of Soothravakayam on their production house’s official Instagram handle. Amid the buzz surrounding the poster, Srikanth Kandragula took to the comments section to share a heartfelt message addressing the situation.

“We've poured our hearts and souls into bringing this story to life, and I truly believe it will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere,” he wrote. Acknowledging the headlines surrounding the film, he added, “Unfortunately, recent news about our film may have caused some concerns. I want to assure you that as a producer, my commitment to this film and its team remains unwavering.”

Emphasising the need to view the film as a standalone piece of art, Srikanth urged fans to “separate the art from the artist” and judge the movie on its narrative and emotional depth rather than off-screen controversies.

Highlighting his own journey, Srikanth shared his admiration for Malayalam cinema. “As someone who wasn't born and raised in Kerala, but has always been deeply enamored with Malayalam cinema, I was thrilled to be a part of this project. The way Malayalam films weave complex stories and showcase talent has always resonated with me.”

Directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and based on a story by Rejin S Babu, Soothravakayam is backed by a strong technical team with cinematography by Sreeram Chandrasekharan, editing by Nithish KTR, and music composed by Jean P Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has taken cognisance of Vincy Aloshious’s allegations and has announced that appropriate action will be taken against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Despite the ongoing turmoil, the Soothravakayam team hopes that audiences will choose to engage with the film’s storytelling and message, rather than be swayed by the off-screen drama.