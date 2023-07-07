‘Project K’ to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at Comic-Con

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated pan-India sci-fi thriller, “Project K,” has been constantly making headlines. This prestigious film from Vyjayanthi banner has now created history by becoming the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The latest edition will be held from July 20 in San Diego, USA.

A special new poster that was unveiled by “Project K” makers to announce the movie’s Comic-con debut showcases Prabhas’ caricature. The macho actor appears enormously strong as a superhero with special powers. At the Comic-Con event, Project K’s team will be hosting engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into India’s vibrant culture and the awe-inspiring world of science fiction.

Legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and the “Project K” director Nag Ashwin will be featuring as the special guests at the Comic-Con on July 20. During the event, the team will be unveiling the film’s title, trailer, and release date. Needless to say, the team is super thrilled and is eagerly looking forward to the mega festival.