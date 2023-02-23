Proud Moment for Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi's Words of Pride for Charan

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his elation over his son, actor Ram Charan, being featured on the popular talk show 'Good Morning America' on the US television network, ABC. Chiranjeevi deemed it a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema and took to Twitter to express his joy about Ram Charan appearing on the famous show. Ram Charan was present on the show to promote director S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR' ahead of the Oscars next month.

During the show, Ram Charan referred to S.S. Rajamouli as the "Steven Spielberg of India" and hinted that he would soon make his way into global cinema with his next film, an adventure movie starring Mahesh Babu. The 'RRR' track, 'Naatu Naatu', which won a Golden Globe, is also in the race for the Best Song trophy at the 95th Oscars. The film is set to be re-released across the US on March 3 in the build-up to the Oscars.

Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Rajamouli's visionary idea and how it had captured the world's attention. Writer and producer Kona Venkat also shared his pride for Ram Charan and the Telugu audience on this occasion. Ram Charan described the film 'RRR' as a story of friendship, brotherhood, camaraderie, and the relationship between two characters. He also acknowledged the honour given to Indian cinema and technicians by the West, which he felt was just the beginning.