Puneeth Rajkumar fit as fiddle

Bengaluru: After being self-quarantined at home for the past many months due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, some film teams have resumed their shooting schedule. But Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has continued to impress his fans with his fitness. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, recently shared a video where he is seen sweating it out in the gym. Now the actor has spotted around Bengaluru, enjoying a ride on his bicycle.



He bicyled from Sadashivanagar to Nandhi Hills, which is 60km. He later bicyled from his home in Sadashivanagar and took a trip through Mekhri Circle, Vasanth Nagar, Chalukya Circle, Vidhan Soudha, Multi-storey building, Chinnaswamy Stadium and MG Road.

Power Star has peddelled his way through Bengaluru outskirts with four of his friends. The photos have been going viral on social media, with fans claiming to be concerned about their health.

Puneeth is also a social media buff who often shares travelling sojourn via videos and photos. Earlier, it was reported that Puneeth Rajkumar was inspired by Diganth's fitness and cycling. Fans of the actor love when he shares his fitness regime on social media. Puneeth, who is working on the most awaited movie Yuvarathnaa, in which he plays a college student. The team has begun dubbing for the movie recently. Film also has Dolly Dhanajaya playing a negative lead.

The film revolves around the commercilisation of education. The film sees Puneeth and director Santhosh reunite again after the success of Raajakumara along with Hombale Films.

The team claims that they completed all the shooting apart from two songs, which were supposed to be shot abroad. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the shooting had to be stopped.