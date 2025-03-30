PuriJagannadh, Vijay Sethupathiunite for an epic pan-india project

In a sensational announcement on Telugu New Year – Ugadi – film maestro PuriJagannadh and powerhouse actor Vijay Sethupathi revealed their latest cinematic venture. This project, set to be an unprecedented pan-India extravaganza, brings together Puri’s signature directorial flair and Vijay Sethupathi’s magnetic screen presence, promising an experience like no other.

PuriJagannadh, renowned for his unique hero portrayals and gripping storytelling, has crafted a distinctive script that casts Vijay Sethupathi in a role that defies expectations. This character, described by insiders as a first-of-its-kind in the actor’s career, aims to showcase a side of Vijay that audiences have never witnessed before. Accompanying this dynamic duo is Charmme Kaur, with whom PuriJagannadh is mounting the film under the banner of Puri Connects.

The announcement poster, released on Ugadi, vividly captures the joy, enthusiasm, and passion of the trio as they set out to transform this dream project into reality. Notably, the film is designed for a multi-language release, with versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, underscoring its ambitious scale and pan-India appeal.

Regular shooting for the film is scheduled to commence in June. As excitement builds across the industry, fans eagerly anticipate a fresh and exhilarating cinematic experience that promises to push creative boundaries and redefine the standards of Indian cinema.