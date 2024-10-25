Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Action-Packed Sequel Arrives Early on December 5

Stylish star Allu Arjun has made a big announcement regarding the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The movie, which was initially planned to release on December 6, 2024, will now arrive a day earlier on December 5, 2024. This sudden change in release date has stirred excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the sequel.

The first-look poster of Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2’ has been the talk of the town. His fierce look, complete with a gun and a smoking pipe, has captivated audiences. The setting, with heaps of cash in the background, indicates that ‘Pushpa 2’ will be a thrilling continuation of the crime-filled journey from the first film.

Producer Naveen Yerneni spoke about the film’s release strategy during a press event in Hyderabad. He highlighted that while the team had initially aimed for an August release, production delays shifted their focus to December. He mentioned that the decision to go for December 5 was made after considering the competition and ensuring the film gets a wide theatrical release.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which was released in 2021. The film brings back Allu Arjun in his iconic role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. With supporting performances from Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the cast promises a power-packed experience.

The movie’s technical brilliance is backed by a strong team, including cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editor Naveen Nooli, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive productions in the industry.

The shift in release date also ensures that ‘Pushpa 2’ avoids a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, which is scheduled to release on December 6.