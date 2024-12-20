Live
- AIIMS Delhi, Blockchain For Impact to advance biomedical innovation in India
- Nara Bhuvaneswari meets students in Kuppam degree college, recalls her college days
- Asteroid 2024 XN1: Close Pass on December 24 - Is There a Danger?
- Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records
- Trump and Musk Disagree with Government Deal: Push for New Plan
- Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh
- Study shows surge in fake news, deepfakes in India; govt developing tools
- Mufasa Review: A Visual Spectacle But an Emotional Drought
- Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data
- 2025 Champions Trophy to Follow Hybrid Model with Matches in Pakistan and India
Just In
Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to dominate the box office with ₹972.95 crore in India and over ₹1508 crore worldwide. The film breaks records, surpassing earnings of major films like Baahubali 2 and Jawan.
continues to do very well at the box office even after 15 days of release. The sequel to the 2021 Pushpa 2 film has earned ₹972.95 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.
In its first week, it made ₹725.8 crore, and by the end of the second week, the total rose to ₹990.7 crore. The Hindi version contributed ₹621.6 crore to the total. Worldwide, the film has earned over ₹1508 crore in just 14 days.
Pushpa 2 has broken many records, including beating the week two earnings of films like Stree 2, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan, making it the highest-grossing film in its second week.
Taran Adarsh, a film critic, shared that the film crossed ₹175 crore in just six days of week two, setting a new record. The film continues to set new milestones every day.
Although critics had mixed reviews, Pushpa 2 opened with strong box office numbers. NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee mentioned that the climax sets up the next part, Pushpa Part 3, called Pushpa: The Rampage.
Pushpa 2 – The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.