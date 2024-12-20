  • Menu
Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records

Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records

Highlights

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to dominate the box office with ₹972.95 crore in India and over ₹1508 crore worldwide. The film breaks records, surpassing earnings of major films like Baahubali 2 and Jawan.

continues to do very well at the box office even after 15 days of release. The sequel to the 2021 Pushpa 2 film has earned ₹972.95 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

In its first week, it made ₹725.8 crore, and by the end of the second week, the total rose to ₹990.7 crore. The Hindi version contributed ₹621.6 crore to the total. Worldwide, the film has earned over ₹1508 crore in just 14 days.

Pushpa 2 has broken many records, including beating the week two earnings of films like Stree 2, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan, making it the highest-grossing film in its second week.

Taran Adarsh, a film critic, shared that the film crossed ₹175 crore in just six days of week two, setting a new record. The film continues to set new milestones every day.

Although critics had mixed reviews, Pushpa 2 opened with strong box office numbers. NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee mentioned that the climax sets up the next part, Pushpa Part 3, called Pushpa: The Rampage.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.

