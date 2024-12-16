Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Dethrones Stree 2 and Jawan with Historic Rs 128 Crore Second Weekend

The action-packed sequel has shattered records, surpassing other major Hindi releases, including Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal. Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing film in its second weekend, securing an impressive Rs 128 crore in just three days, from Friday to Sunday, at the Hindi box office.

The film made an astounding start, earning Rs 72 crore on its opening day, and has maintained a strong presence, consistently grossing over Rs 30 crore daily, including weekdays.

Notably, despite the media frenzy surrounding the arrest of its lead actor, Allu Arjun, the film's popularity has not waned, continuing to dominate ticket sales. The second weekend was a massive success, with Pushpa 2 leading the Hindi box office regarding weekend earnings, as reported by film industry analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the industry tracking platform Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 saw remarkable box office collections over the weekend. On Friday, the film earned Rs 27 crore, followed by Rs 46 crore on Saturday and Rs 54 crore on Sunday. This consistent performance has pushed the film's overall domestic earnings to a staggering Rs 908.85 crore, marking it as a major success in Indian cinema.

Compared to other recent blockbusters, Pushpa 2’s second-weekend collections have outpaced several films. The film has surpassed the second-weekend earnings of Stree 2 (Rs 93.85 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 90.47 crore), Animal (Rs 87.56 crore), and even Jawan (Rs 82.46 crore), which had previously dominated the box office in their respective weeks.

Other films, including Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Dangal, saw significantly lower second-weekend earnings.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The film stars Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil returning as a cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.