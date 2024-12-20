‘Pushpa 2’ makes a historic success with ₹1508 Crore gross worldwide

Pushpa 2, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes in Indian cinema. The film, which has redefined commercial cinema, has achieved a historic milestone by grossing a massive ₹1508 crore worldwide. The makers officially confirmed the incredible achievement, celebrating it as the fastest Indian film to reach this remarkable figure.





The team took to social media to share the news, calling it "Commercial Cinema Redefined" and acknowledging the milestone with the hashtag #Pushpa2TheRule. The film's success continues to set new records, with Pushpa 2 outperforming expectations, particularly with its Hindi version, which performed exceptionally well compared to the Telugu version.





In a rare and memorable moment, director Sukumar’s photo was also included on the blockbuster poster of the film, marking the first time his image appeared alongside Allu Arjun's. This move is symbolic of the film’s massive success and Sukumar’s pivotal role in shaping its success.

With its record-breaking box office numbers and growing fanbase, Pushpa 2 is set to remain a major force in Indian cinema for years to come.