Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun's Sequel to Begin Shooting Next Year, Release Set for 2028

After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, fans were eagerly awaiting news about the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, several doubts were raised due to the controversies surrounding the movie.

Clarifying these doubts, producer Ravi Shankar recently confirmed that the shooting for Pushpa 3 will begin next year and is expected to be released in 2028.

Allu Arjun fans are thrilled with this update, especially since the film recently completed 100 days since its release. However, the actor is also committed to projects with directors Trivikram and Atlee, so it's unclear which film will start shooting first.