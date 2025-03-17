  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun's Sequel to Begin Shooting Next Year, Release Set for 2028

Pushpa 3: Allu Arjuns Sequel to Begin Shooting Next Year, Release Set for 2028
x

Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun's Sequel to Begin Shooting Next Year, Release Set for 2028

Highlights

After the huge success of Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, fans were eagerly anticipating news of Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Despite some controversies surrounding the film, producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed that the shooting for Pushpa 3 will begin next year, with a release expected in 2028.

After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, fans were eagerly awaiting news about the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, several doubts were raised due to the controversies surrounding the movie.

Clarifying these doubts, producer Ravi Shankar recently confirmed that the shooting for Pushpa 3 will begin next year and is expected to be released in 2028.

Allu Arjun fans are thrilled with this update, especially since the film recently completed 100 days since its release. However, the actor is also committed to projects with directors Trivikram and Atlee, so it's unclear which film will start shooting first.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick