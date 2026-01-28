Raai Laxmi starrer ‘Janata Bar’ heads for Hindi release

Presented by Ashwartha Narayana under the Rochisri Movies banner, Janata Bar has steadily emerged as a strong performer at the box office across multiple languages. Headlined by Raai Laxmi, the film is written, directed, and produced by Ramana Mogili. Released towards the end of last year, the sports and revenge drama received a positive response in both Telugu and Tamil markets. Following its success there, the film is now making a notable impact among Kannada audiences as well.

Riding on this momentum, the makers are planning to expand the film’s reach further. Janata Bar is expected to release soon for Kerala and Hindi audiences, taking its socially relevant theme to a wider demographic. Once the theatrical run across all languages is completed, the film will make its way to OTT, giving it a fresh digital push.

The narrative centres on the harsh realities and harassment faced by women in the world of sports. Raai Laxmi plays a woman who uncovers the injustice suffered by her sister and embarks on a relentless journey for truth and revenge. The film balances emotional depth with intense drama, making its message both gripping and impactful.

The ensemble cast includes Amiksha Pawar, Aman Preet Singh, Diksha Panth, Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, Pradeep Rawat, Suresh, Bhopal, Vijay Bhaskar, Govardhan, Mirchi Madhavi, and Ramya. Music is composed by Vinod Yajamanya, with lyrics by Rambabu Gosala, Kalyan Chakravarthy, and Srinivas Teja. Action sequences by Dragon Prakash add to the film’s intensity.