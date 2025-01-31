‘Racharikam’ movie review: A gritty political drama

The political drama Racharikam, directed by Suresh Lankalapalli and produced by Chill Bross Entertainments in collaboration with Sri Lakshmi Pictures has hit the screens. The film stars Varun Sandesh, Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar, Vijaya Rama Raju, and others in key roles. Set against the political landscape of the 1980s, the film explores power struggles, personal ambitions, and intense family conflicts. Now, lets see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story unfolds in Rachakonda during the 1980s, where siblings Bhargavi Reddy (Apsara Rani) and Vivek Reddy (Varun Sandesh) aspire to establish their dominance in politics. Meanwhile, Shiva (Vijay Shankar), a dedicated youth leader of the Mana Sakthi Party, follows his mentor Kranthi (Esshwar), an RSF leader. Love blossoms between Bhargavi and Shiva, but when Bhargavi's father, Raja Reddy (Srikanth Iyengar), discovers their relationship, events take a turbulent turn. What follows is a series of intense confrontations, political rivalries, and violent repercussions as Bhargavi and Vivek fight for power. Will they succeed in their ambitions? How does their family get entangled in this brutal political game? The film answers these gripping questions.

Performances:

Varun Sandesh delivers a compelling performance as a determined politician, exuding confidence and intensity in every frame. Apsara Rani impresses with her screen presence, portraying three different shades of her character convincingly. Vijay Shankar gives a mature and emotionally resonant performance, adding depth to his role. Producer Esshwar surprises with his impactful portrayal of the RSF leader, commanding attention in every scene. Srikanth Iyengar justifies his role with a solid act, while Vijaya Rama Raju shines as a menacing antagonist, with well-crafted elevation scenes. Aadi and Rangasthalam provide comic relief, while Prachi Thaker makes a notable comeback with a strong role. The supporting cast, including Rupesh, Phani, and Satish Saripalli, perform their parts effectively.

Technicalities:

Director Suresh Lankalapalli impresses with his crisp and engaging narration, ensuring clarity in storytelling. Despite being his debut film, he handles the political drama with finesse. Vengi’s music and background score elevate the emotional and action-packed moments, while Arya Sai Krishna’s cinematography captures the period setting beautifully. The production values by Chill Bross Entertainments are commendable, complementing the film’s grandeur.

Analysis:

Racharikam is a gripping political drama with a well-paced first half that keeps the audience engaged. The film successfully blends emotional depth, action sequences, and political intrigue, making it an engrossing watch. The chemistry between Vijay Shankar and Apsara Rani works well, and the songs are visually appealing. On a whole, Racharikam is a well-crafted political thriller with strong performances and engaging storytelling.

Rating: 3/5