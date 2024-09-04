Live
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
- Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Just In
Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Radhika Sarathkumar responds to Rajinikanth’s comments on the Hema Committee report, urging solidarity and industry reform to support women facing harassment.
In a recent press meet held in Chennai, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar addressed Superstar Rajinikanth’s comments regarding the Hema Committee report. Rajinikanth had previously stated that he was unaware of the report’s details, which delves into sexual harassment, casting couch practices, and lobbying within the Malayalam film industry.
Radhika Sarathkumar, known for her candidness and advocacy for women’s rights, responded directly to Rajinikanth’s statement. “If he had known, he would have commented. He doesn’t know, so he didn’t,” she said during the press conference on September 2. Her remarks highlight a significant concern about the accountability of prominent figures in the industry regarding crucial issues like harassment.
Sarathkumar also addressed the broader issue of silence among major actors. “Your silence may set a bad precedent. They could just come out and express solidarity with the women who have been wronged. That simple statement will give hope to the women who had gone through harassment,” she asserted. Her call for solidarity emphasizes the importance of public support for survivors of harassment and the impact of such gestures on their healing process.
Radhika Sarathkumar recently discussed the unsettling discovery of hidden cameras in Malayalam film set vanity vans. In a subsequent update, she revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had contacted her for clarification. While she commended their swift action, she noted that she had not filed a formal complaint, which limited the scope of their investigation concerning her.
Sarathkumar also addressed a common criticism faced by women regarding delayed complaints. “Men often ask why women do not complain about harassment immediately. Do you know what mindset women are in? When they are coming out, they should at least listen,” she explained. She stressed the need for a robust HR team or committee with trustworthy individuals to prevent and address such incidents effectively.
In light of the Hema Committee report’s revelations, actor Vishal has proposed establishing a similar committee in the Tamil film industry. Sarathkumar expressed her willingness to contribute if approached, underscoring her commitment to fostering a safer and more supportive environment for women in the industry.