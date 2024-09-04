Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report

In a recent press meet held in Chennai, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar addressed Superstar Rajinikanth’s comments regarding the Hema Committee report. Rajinikanth had previously stated that he was unaware of the report’s details, which delves into sexual harassment, casting couch practices, and lobbying within the Malayalam film industry.

Radhika Sarathkumar, known for her candidness and advocacy for women’s rights, responded directly to Rajinikanth’s statement. “If he had known, he would have commented. He doesn’t know, so he didn’t,” she said during the press conference on September 2. Her remarks highlight a significant concern about the accountability of prominent figures in the industry regarding crucial issues like harassment.

Sarathkumar also addressed the broader issue of silence among major actors. “Your silence may set a bad precedent. They could just come out and express solidarity with the women who have been wronged. That simple statement will give hope to the women who had gone through harassment,” she asserted. Her call for solidarity emphasizes the importance of public support for survivors of harassment and the impact of such gestures on their healing process.

Radhika Sarathkumar recently discussed the unsettling discovery of hidden cameras in Malayalam film set vanity vans. In a subsequent update, she revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had contacted her for clarification. While she commended their swift action, she noted that she had not filed a formal complaint, which limited the scope of their investigation concerning her.

Sarathkumar also addressed a common criticism faced by women regarding delayed complaints. “Men often ask why women do not complain about harassment immediately. Do you know what mindset women are in? When they are coming out, they should at least listen,” she explained. She stressed the need for a robust HR team or committee with trustworthy individuals to prevent and address such incidents effectively.

In light of the Hema Committee report’s revelations, actor Vishal has proposed establishing a similar committee in the Tamil film industry. Sarathkumar expressed her willingness to contribute if approached, underscoring her commitment to fostering a safer and more supportive environment for women in the industry.