Raghava Lawrence ‘Rudhran’ Release Date Gets Postponed

Kollywood's ace choreographer cum actor Raghava Lawrence is all known for his Muni aka Kanchana series. All four movies of this series turned into blockbusters and introduced new dreadful and fiery tales to the movie buffs. Off late, he is in the best phase of his career and is lined up with 4-5 interesting movies. Rudhran from the list is the most-awaited one as it is ready to hit the screens post-completion of the shooting. The movie is scheduled to release this December but the makers announced that the movie is postponed to next year's summer due to the delay in the VFX works.

They dropped an official statement on social media and made the news reach the netizens and the fans of Lawrence… Take a look!

The statement reads,

"Greetings !!

Our next proud project in the lines of the successful blockbusters from prestigious Five Star Creations Banner - Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Jigarthanda, Diary, now featuring our dear and respected Raghava Lawrence Master in action packed entertainer "Rudhran".

A theatrical release almost three years after Kanchana for Master Raghava Lawrence, master Raghava Lawrence and we are working with great endeavors, putting continuous efforts to give fans and audience with the super satisfactory film.

While 'Rudhran' was earlier announced for Christmas release in theatres, the film's VFX works seem to require few more months timeline for the completion. Bringing to all your notice that Mr. Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Rudhran' will have a grand theatrical release on 14.04.2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

With gods grace & immense support from all our dear fans and well wishers, seeking your prayers for one more blockbuster. "Rudhran" will see you in theatres coming this April 2023.

Date : 26-09-2022

-S. KATHIRESAN".

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Kedarisan and is produced by Five Star Creations LLP banner. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sarath Kumar, Purnima and Nasser apart from the lead actress Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The new release date of this movie is 14th April, 2023… Lawrence is also busy with Adhigaram, Chandramukhi 2 and Durga movies!