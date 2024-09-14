Rahul Bose shares about his experiences from ‘Berlin’ set

Rahul Bose recently spoke to us about his experience with the latest film Berlin that will be streaming soon on ZEE5 Global. This multi-talented actor thinks that when he's an actor on set, he is not thinking like a director.

"I never wear my director's hat, nor do I take it with me on set when I'm acting," Bose explained, underlining his commitment to the director's vision. This allows him to just sink into the character and the story in a better manner, he believes.

Calling it a film with a captivating experience, Bose said: "The performances are strong, it looks visually cohesive, and there's a design harmony throughout. Berlin doesn't sag for even 2-3 minutes. It's not the kind of film where you pick up your phone, send a message, and come back to it."

One of the great features of the film is silence, according to Bose. "There are so many silences in Berlin, and I have always believed that great films are there to watch, not only to hear them. I like films that compel full attention from viewers."

Describing Berlin as a "tight, taut psychological thriller," Bose hailed director Atul Sabharwal's work as a "skilled piece of direction" that would hold up internationally. Berlin is the story of a deaf-mute young man who is accused of espionage set in 1993 New Delhi. The entire narrative unfolds as a sign language expert is brought in to assist during his interrogation. Ishwak Singh and AparshaktiKhurrana are also a part of the movie.