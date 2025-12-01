Raj Nidimoru Biography (2025): Age, Family, Career, Net Worth & Facts

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian filmmaker, writer and producer.

He is one half of the popular duo Raj & DK.

Basic Details

Born: 4 August 1975

Age: 50 years (2025)

Birthplace: Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Profession: Director, Writer, Producer

Early Life

Raj grew up in a simple Telugu family in Tirupati.

Education

Raj studied B.Tech in Computer Science at Sri Venkateswara University.

He met Krishna D.K. there, who later became his filmmaking partner.

After college, he moved to the US and first worked as a software engineer.

Family

Raj is married to Shyamali Dey, a screenwriter and assistant director.

They have one daughter.

Details about his parents are not public.

Career

Raj & DK made their first film Flavors (2003).

They later made many hit films and shows like:

99

Go Goa Gone

Stree

The Family Man

Farzi

They also run a production company called D2R Films.

Net Worth

Raj’s net worth is around ₹85–100 crore.

His monthly income is around ₹25–40 lakh.

Physical Appearance

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 68 kg

Eyes: Black

Hair: Black

Social Media

Raj is active on Instagram with 204k followers.

Interesting Facts

Works with Krishna D.K. as “Raj & DK”.

Loves animals and has a pet dog.

Known for smart, unique storytelling.