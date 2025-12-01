Raj Nidimoru Biography (2025): Age, Family, Career, Net Worth & Facts
Read the simplified biography of filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Know his age, family, education, career, net worth, movies, and key facts.
Raj Nidimoru is an Indian filmmaker, writer and producer.
He is one half of the popular duo Raj & DK.
Basic Details
Born: 4 August 1975
Age: 50 years (2025)
Birthplace: Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Profession: Director, Writer, Producer
Early Life
Raj grew up in a simple Telugu family in Tirupati.
Education
Raj studied B.Tech in Computer Science at Sri Venkateswara University.
He met Krishna D.K. there, who later became his filmmaking partner.
After college, he moved to the US and first worked as a software engineer.
Family
Raj is married to Shyamali Dey, a screenwriter and assistant director.
They have one daughter.
Details about his parents are not public.
Career
Raj & DK made their first film Flavors (2003).
They later made many hit films and shows like:
- 99
- Go Goa Gone
- Stree
- The Family Man
- Farzi
They also run a production company called D2R Films.
Net Worth
Raj’s net worth is around ₹85–100 crore.
His monthly income is around ₹25–40 lakh.
Physical Appearance
Height: 5’7’’
Weight: 68 kg
Eyes: Black
Hair: Black
Social Media
Raj is active on Instagram with 204k followers.
Interesting Facts
Works with Krishna D.K. as “Raj & DK”.
Loves animals and has a pet dog.
Known for smart, unique storytelling.