Raj Tarun’s ‘Bhale Unnade’ Release Date Postponed

Young sensation Raj Tarun's much-anticipated film, ‘Bhale Unnade,’ has faced a slight setback in its release schedule. Initially slated to hit theaters on September 7th as a special treat for Vinayaka Chaviti, the film has now been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The film, directed by J Siva Sai Vardhan and produced under the banner of N.V. Ravi Kiran Arts, has been generating significant buzz with its captivating songs and promotional materials. The postponement, while unfortunate, is expected to allow the team to fine-tune the final product and deliver an even more exceptional cinematic experience.

The new release date for ‘Bhale Unnade’ has been set for September 13th, six days later than the original plan. The film will be released on a grand scale worldwide, promising a captivating journey for audiences.

Shekhar Chandra, the talented composer behind the film's soundtrack, has already created several chart-topping hits. His collaboration with Raj Tarun has proven fruitful in the past, as evidenced by their successful film ‘Cinema Chupistha Mama’

Raj Tarun is eager to bounce back after the underperformance of his previous films, ‘Purushothamudu’ and ‘Thiragabadara Samy.’ The positive reception to Bhale Unnade’s promotional content has instilled hope that this film will mark a triumphant return for the actor.

The star-studded cast of ‘Bhale Unnade’ includes Raj Tarun, Manisha Kandkur, 'Singeetham' Srinivas, Abhirami, 'Ammu' Abhirami, Leela Samson, VTV Ganesh, 'Hyper' Adi, Krishna Bhagwan, Goparaju Ramana, Srikanth Iyengar, 'Racha' Ravi, Sudarshan, Srinivas Vadlamani, Mani Chandana, and Patas Praveen.