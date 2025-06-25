Rajamouli Crafts a Triple-Phase Approach for SSMB29

SSMB29 film news: It wasn’t like two-parter films and franchise films were unheard of in Indian cinema before SS Rajamouli made the Baahubali films. What Baahubali became, however, was the de-facto blueprint for every high-profile film that would follow. Every big star would either get two-part films or, in cases like Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer franchise, even three films. However, since Baahubali, Rajamouli has not returned to two-parters or franchise films. Even as there were many reports earlier that the Rajamouli- Mahesh Babu new movie, tentatively titled SSMB29 latest update, might be two films, a new report has surfaced that has now given clarity to this.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, while SSMB 29 is to release in 2027, the film has been planned as a single-part film. The worldwide adventure, which has been reported to also feature Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is also being planned as Rajamouli SSMB29 strategy for longest film. The report, while quoting an “industry source”, read that the filmmaker, who is not particularly fond of how two-parters have now become more a financial exercise than a storytelling device out of necessity, is “reshuffling the screenplay to accommodate in single-part storytelling”.

RRR, which had a runtime of a little over three hours, is Rajamouli’s longest film ever. SSMB 29, then, will very likely topple RRR’s numbers comfortably. In fact, the report itself had suggested the film would be close to a 200+-minute-long film, a length that has already shown to be a success, given the box office numbers for films with a similar runtime, like Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Even though the makers of the Rajamouli next project are still trying to maintain a strict silence when it comes to the cast details and other key factors of the film, it is getting increasingly tough for them to do so. Even before the official announcement was made about Prithviraj and Priyanka being a part of the project, there were leaked shooting spot stills that confirmed both of them were shooting for the film.