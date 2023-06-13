Rajamouli turns into actor; B-town filmmaker directs him

SS Rajamouli is one of the sensational filmmakers in the country. The star director is working on the script of his next movie, starring Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Meanwhile, the director turned as a brand ambassador for a mobile brand.

Going more into the details, Rajamouli recently shot an add film for popular brand Oppo. Although the official news on the same is not out yet, the making video of the advertisement is currently going viral on social media. This is the first time that SSR is doing an ad commercial.

Rajamouli is seen wearing a cream colour blazer and a round neck tee with a matching trouser. Flaunting his salt and pepper beard, the director looked stylish in the add. The shoot of the same took place in a foreign country and a Bollywood director has been hired to do the honours. We hear that the ad commercial has come out well and the video might be released soon.

On the other hand, Rajamouli is expected to speed up the work on Mahesh’s film very soon. More details on the same will be out soon.