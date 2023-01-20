Rajamouli's Final Film is Close to Being Announced

Director Rajamouli is known for his dedication and commitment to his projects, and for fulfilling his agreements with producers. Unlike some directors in Tollywood, he does not take advances and then spend years starting a project or lose interest in it, but instead honors his commitments and delivers on his promises.

One example of this is his film "RRR," which he made for producer DVV Danayya and took to the level of Oscar consideration. He also took an advance from KL Narayana and is currently working on a film with Mahesh Babu for him.



After completing these projects, Rajamouli plans to produce his own films with his own team, which includes many of his family members. Before shifting to self-production, he will make one final film for producer Sai Korrapati, who has supported him since the beginning of his career.



This will be the last film he will make for another producer, and moving forward he will focus on producing his own films without sharing profits with others. This is the dedication and integrity of Rajamouli.

