Rajini and Kamal to clash at box-office after 18 years, check out the details

In 2005, the cinema world witnessed a memorable clash between two titans, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth. Again, after an 18-year hiatus, these iconic actors are poised to clash again at the ticket windows.

Exciting news unfolds as Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (Abhay in Telugu) and Rajinikanth’s Muthu are set for a grand re-release on December 8, 2023. Both films are gearing up for a wide theatrical release, promising audiences an immersive and rich cinematic experience. Directed by Suresh Krissna, Aalavandhan faced box-office challenges but earned acclaim for Kamal Haasan’s phenomenal performance. The re-release is poised to enthrall audiences in over 1000 theaters worldwide. Meanwhile, Muthu, directed by KS Ravi Kumar, remains a mega blockbuster in Kollywood.