Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
Just In
Rajini and Kamal to clash at box-office after 18 years, check out the details
In 2005, the cinema world witnessed a memorable clash between two titans, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth
In 2005, the cinema world witnessed a memorable clash between two titans, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth. Again, after an 18-year hiatus, these iconic actors are poised to clash again at the ticket windows.
Exciting news unfolds as Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (Abhay in Telugu) and Rajinikanth’s Muthu are set for a grand re-release on December 8, 2023. Both films are gearing up for a wide theatrical release, promising audiences an immersive and rich cinematic experience. Directed by Suresh Krissna, Aalavandhan faced box-office challenges but earned acclaim for Kamal Haasan’s phenomenal performance. The re-release is poised to enthrall audiences in over 1000 theaters worldwide. Meanwhile, Muthu, directed by KS Ravi Kumar, remains a mega blockbuster in Kollywood.