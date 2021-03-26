Rajinikanth Resumes Annaatthe Shoot in Chennai

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed the shooting of his movie "Annaatthe" amid second wave of Coronavirus. Debates are going on at all levels to decide whether lockdown has to be imposed again as Corona cases are on the rise.



The shooting of the movie "Annaatthe" was stalled in the month of December after 8 members of the crew had contracted Covid virus. But now, Thalaiva has resumed the shooting after a span of about 3 months at Gokulam studios in Chennai. The photos of his participation on the sets have gone viral on social media.

A photo of Rajinikanth standing with Saravanan who met accidentally at the Gokulam studios has gone viral. Annaatthe is being directed by Siruthai Siva and is produced under the banner Sun Pictures. Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj and others will be seen in the star cast of the movie.

The production of this movie should have been completed last year in the month of April but was held up due to the Covid shutdown. Now that the shooting has resumed, the "Annaatthe" team has announced that the movie would be released on November 5. It may be recalled that Rajinikanth pulled out of politics citing health reasons. Now, he is bent upon fulfilling his movie commitments.