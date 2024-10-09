Rajinikanth’s magic missing for ‘Vettaiyan’ advance bookings

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is all set to release in theaters worldwide tomorrow. While the film is generating excitement among fans of Rajinikanth, its buzz in the Telugu states has been relatively low, with advance bookings not living up to expectations.

With Rajinikanth’s strong fan base, industry insiders are hopeful that positive word of mouth will play a crucial role in boosting the film’s performance. The movie’s success will largely depend on audience reception in its initial days.

Vettaiyan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rana Daggubati, FahadhFaasil, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, known for delivering big-budget blockbusters, and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the overall excitement surrounding its release.

As the film gears up for its worldwide debut, all eyes are on how Vettaiyan will fare, especially in the Telugu states, where the competition is tough. Fans of Rajinikanth are eager to see how the superstar’s latest venture will be received, both critically and commercially.



