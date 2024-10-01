Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ Clears censor; locks runtime

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action drama Vettaiyan is gearing up for a grand release on October 10th. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his impactful work in Jai Bhim, the film revolves around the lives of encounter specialists. The first single, "Manasilaayo," has already generated considerable buzz among fans.

The latest update is that Vettaiyan has completed its censor formalities, receiving a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The film has an approved runtime of 163 minutes, or 2 hours and 43 minutes—an increasingly common duration for big-budget hero films. The theatrical trailer is set to be unveiled on October 2nd.

Besides Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan features an ensemble cast including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are eagerly anticipating this high-octane release.