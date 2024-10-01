Live
- 57% Students Pursuing International Education Come from State Boards, with 34% Females Leading the Charge: LeapScholar Survey Reveals
- Interest rates of small savings scheme remains same for Q3
- Surrendering MUDA plots political stunt to gain sympathy for Siddaramaiah: K'taka BJP
- AAP Minister Gopal Rai hits out at Delhi LG over halting of Harit Kalash Yatra
- IND vs BAN: All-round India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in second Test, pocket series 2-0
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala ahead of brahmotsavams
- SIT stops probe temporarily in ghee adulteration case
- Robbery of Rs 1.5 crore sparks statewide manhunt in Gujarat
- Mahatma Gandhi's Role in India’s Freedom Struggle | Legacy of Non-Violence
- Lal Bahadur Shastri: Biography, Leadership, Achievements & Legacy
Just In
Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ Clears censor; locks runtime
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action drama Vettaiyan is gearing up for a grand release on October 10th. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his...
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action drama Vettaiyan is gearing up for a grand release on October 10th. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his impactful work in Jai Bhim, the film revolves around the lives of encounter specialists. The first single, "Manasilaayo," has already generated considerable buzz among fans.
The latest update is that Vettaiyan has completed its censor formalities, receiving a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The film has an approved runtime of 163 minutes, or 2 hours and 43 minutes—an increasingly common duration for big-budget hero films. The theatrical trailer is set to be unveiled on October 2nd.
Besides Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan features an ensemble cast including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are eagerly anticipating this high-octane release.