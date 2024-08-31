Rajkummar Rao reveals first look of action thriller ‘Maalik’

Celebrated actor Rajkummar Rao marked his 40th birthday by unveiling the first look of his upcoming action thriller, "Maalik." Directed by Pulkit, known for his work on projects like "DedhBeeghaZameen," "Bose: Dead/Alive," and "Bhakshak," the film promises to be a gripping addition to Rao's impressive filmography.

On Saturday morning, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share the film's poster, creating a buzz among his fans and the film fraternity. In the striking visual, Rao is depicted standing atop a jeep, firmly gripping an AK-47, embodying a powerful and intense persona. The poster also reveals a line of trucks queued up in front of him, suggesting a tense and action-packed narrative.

The poster features the intriguing tagline, "Maalik. Paidanahi ho sakta ban tohsaktahai," which loosely translates to, "A master cannot be born, but he can be made." This line hints at the film's theme, likely centered around the transformation of Rao's character into a formidable figure.

In his Instagram post, Rajkummar provided a brief update on the film's progress, writing, "#Maalikkiduniyameinaapkaswagathai. Shoot shuru ho chukahai, jald hi mulaqathogi!" This translates to, "Welcome to the world of 'Maalik.' The shoot has begun, and we’ll meet soon!" The message indicates that the film is currently in the production phase, with a rigorous shooting schedule planned across various locations in India.

"Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. The collaboration between these production houses and the dynamic direction of Pulkit has set high expectations for the film.

This project marks the first time Rajkummar Rao will portray a gangster in an action thriller, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Known for his dedication to his roles, Rao’s performance in "Maalik" is anticipated to be another standout in his career.

Since his debut in 2010 with "Love Sex AurDhokha," Rajkummar Rao has consistently proven his acting prowess. Over the years, he has appeared in more than 30 films, earning numerous accolades, including a National Award. His early roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2" and "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within" were stepping stones, but it was in 2013 that he truly made his mark with critically acclaimed performances in "Kai Po Che!" and "Shahid."

In addition to "Maalik," Rajkummar Rao is also set to star in "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" alongside TriptiiDimri. Directed by RaajShaandilyaa, this film explores the chaos that ensues in a small town when a VHS tape containing an intimate video of the titular characters surfaces in the 1990s.

As Rajkummar Rao continues to expand his repertoire with diverse and challenging roles, "Maalik" is poised to be another milestone in his illustrious career. Fans eagerly await the release of this action-packed thriller, which promises to showcase Rao in a new and powerful light.